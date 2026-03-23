BJP MP Suresh Kashyap demands immediate repair and widening; says six panchayats, farmers and commuters hit hard

The poor condition of the Sarahan–Chandigarh road in Sirmaur district has reached a critical stage, with the issue now raised in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the growing hardship faced by residents and commuters.

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap drew the Central Government’s attention to the deteriorating state of the 42-km road under Rule 377, calling it a matter of grave concern. He said the road, which connects the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district to Haryana and Chandigarh, has become unsafe for daily travel.

The road serves as a primary link for at least six Gram Panchayats and is a key inter-state route. However, recent heavy rainfall and landslides have severely damaged multiple stretches, leaving it narrow, broken, and hazardous. Despite witnessing heavy traffic every day, the road has not seen adequate repair, worsening the situation for commuters.

Kashyap said the condition of the road is affecting access to essential services such as healthcare and education. Residents are facing delays and risks while travelling, while farmers are struggling to transport their produce to markets on time, impacting their income and livelihoods.

The issue also reflects a recurring problem in Himachal Pradesh, where road infrastructure often suffers due to monsoon damage and delayed maintenance. In hilly districts like Sirmaur, landslides and soil erosion frequently disrupt connectivity, making timely intervention critical.

Raising the matter in Parliament, Kashyap urged the government to take immediate steps for repair, widening, and long-term strengthening of the Sarahan–Chandigarh road. He stressed that the route must be taken up on priority to ensure safe and smooth commuting for the public.

He said the authorities must act without delay to restore connectivity and prevent further inconvenience. Calling the road a lifeline of the region, Kashyap warned that any delay in its repair would be against public interest and would continue to hamper the overall development of the area.