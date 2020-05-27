National President JP Nadda accepts resignation

Shimla: In a major political shake up, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal has resigned from the post over the corruption probe in Health department to facilitate free and fair probe into the matter.

Bindal, in his resignation letter to National party president JP Nadda said “fingers are being raised on the BJP after the arrest of the former DHS and being the president of the party, I feel that the matter should be investigated properly without any pressure and I am submitting my resignation keeping in view the high moral values”.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nadda has accepted the resignation.

Earlier on 21 May, Director of Health Services, Dr Ajay Gupta was arrested by the Vigilance over alleged corruption case. He was arrested after on audio recording with mention of bank accounts and alleged demand of Rs five lakh for purchase of medical eqquipments, went viral on social media.

Following Dr Gupta arrested a report of a close associate of a senior BJP leader were questioned by Vigilance Bureau. His mobile phone is also seized, in which the audio was recorded and made viral before deleting, and now has been sent to forensic lab Junga, for retrieving the data.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has accused of massive corruption in the BJP led Government. State Congress in-charge Rajni Patil stated that during the Conronavirus pandemic, BJP led Govt is busy in corruption and resignation of state president is authenticating the Congress claims. Patil also questioned state CM silence over the issue

हिमाचल भाजपा राज़ में भ्रष्टाचार चरम सीमा पर है और भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का इस्तीफ़ा इस बात की पुष्टि भी करता है।

हैरानी इस बात की है कि भ्रष्टाचार सरकार में हो रहा है और ज़िम्मेदारी संगठन ले रहा है।#भ्रष्ट_भाजपा_राज pic.twitter.com/YK8LY3iy5O — Rajani Patil (@rajanipatil_in) May 27, 2020

Rajeev Bindal was unanimously elected State BJP president on 18 January 2020 only. He had resigned from the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker.