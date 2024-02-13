Shimla — Aspire Academy continues to set new benchmarks in academic excellence as its students once again outperformed in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains first phase. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results on February 13, revealing that Amrit Kaushal from Aspire Academy secured the top position in Himachal Pradesh with an impressive 99.75% percentile.

In a press statement, Aspire Shimla proudly announced the outstanding performance of its students in the JEE Mains examination. The academy claimed that its commitment to providing quality education and rigorous preparation has resulted in commendable achievements by its students.

Out of the 132 students from Aspire Academy who appeared for the examination, 53 students secured more than 90% percentile. Moreover, 65 students are anticipated to be selected for institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

Yogendra Meena, the director of Aspire Institute, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students and their parents for this remarkable achievement. He attributed the success to the unwavering efforts of the students and the dedicated guidance provided by the academy’s teachers. Aspire Academy continues to foster a culture of academic excellence and looks forward to more accomplishments in the future.