Shimla: In its unprecedented decision, the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has suspended approval of courses of four private universities for academic session 2020-21 till further orders.

All these private Universities are facing probe for alleged irregularities.

The Commission has barred Manav Bharti University, Indus International University, Arni University and AP Goyal Shimla University for taking fresh admissions for 2020-21 session.

Manav Bharti university and APG Shimla University were allegedly involved in Fake Degree Scam. As per an anonymous letter to UGC, around 4,65,000 fake degrees were allotted by the Shimla based APG University and Manav Bharti University, Kumarhatti in Solan district.

A FIR was registered against Manav Bharti University, Solan, over the Fake Degrees Scam, which is under investigation and even its Chairman Rajkumar Rana has been arrested.

Indus International University is also under investigation for forgery, while Arni University is in the dock over staff salaries.