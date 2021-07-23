New Delhi: The Union Government does not have any plan to suspend the NEET and other common entrance examinations, Union Minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, clarified in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The NEET- (PG) & NEET- (UG) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on 11th September 2021 and 12th September 2021 respectively.

The union minister, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, clarified that the examination shall be conducted with all due precautions and following all protocol including maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour.

Minister apprised the house that the testing agency has increased the number of Examination Centers across the country to avoid crowding and long travel by the candidates.

To facilitate easy movement of the candidates, admit cards being issued to the candidates will bear a Covid e-pass.

Entry and exit of candidates will be conducted in a staggered manner from Exam Centers. All candidates will be checked at the entry point for a recording of temperature and if the candidate is detected with above normal temperature, he/she will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab established for this purpose.

A protective safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and hand sanitiser will be provided to the candidates.