The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a major recruitment drive across several departments and revised the age criteria for the post of Assistant Staff Nurse, a move expected to benefit a large number of aspirants in the state.

The Cabinet decided to amend the policy related to the Assistant Staff Nurse post by increasing the age limit to 18 to 45 years. A five-year age relaxation has also been approved for candidates belonging to SC, ST and other eligible categories. Earlier, the prescribed age limit for the post was 21 to 32 years. The decision is aimed at addressing staff shortages in the health sector and widening the pool of eligible candidates.

As part of the recruitment drive, the Cabinet approved the filling of 11 posts of Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, strengthening the revenue administration. It also gave its nod to fill six posts of Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

To ensure early disposal of long-pending cases, the Cabinet decided to re-engage retired revenue officers on fixed remuneration. This step is expected to help reduce pendency and improve efficiency in revenue-related matters.

The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling of 11 posts of different categories in the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department, aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

In another decision, 11 posts of different categories as Job Trainees were approved for the Residential Institute for Mentally Challenged Children at Hiranagar in Shimla district. The Cabinet further cleared the filling of four posts of Junior Engineer (Horticulture) as Job Trainees in the Public Works Department.

It also sanctioned the creation and filling of four posts of various categories for the Volleyball Sports Hostel at Bhareri in Hamirpur district, aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure in the state.