Vikramaditya accuses Govt for ignoring assembly constituencies represented by Congress leaders

Shimla: Himachal CM, today, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs. 44 crores in Shimla Rural assembly constituency of Shimla district through video conferencing from Shimla today.

The projects dedicated by the Chief Minister include building of Government Degree College, Dhami (16 Mile) constructed at a cost of Rs. 17.49 crore, additional building of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampuri Keonthal built at a cost of Rs. 1.11 crore, building of Government Senior Secondary School, Oukharu constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.95 crore and building of Government Senior Secondary School, Ougali built at a cost of Rs. 1.58 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 4.17 crore Gharog-Nalta link road, Rs. 5.41crore Baag-Kyalu link road and Rs. 1.90 crore Shaltu (Nehra)-Dargot Primary School to be constructed under NABARD. He also laid foundation stones of upgradation and metalling of Baag –Kangari (Gharatnala) link road to be done at a cost of Rs. 4.83 crore and upgradation and metalling of Basantpur-Naltu link road to be executed by spending Rs. 4.10 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

Chief Minister claimed that developmental projects worth about Rs. 41 crores are being executed in Shimla Rural segment during the present tenure of the State Government. He said that to redress the drinking water problem of the area work on Rs. 15.74 crore Garog-Ghandal water supply scheme from Sainj khad was in progress.

Meanwhile, local legislature and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has accused the state government for ignoring the assembly constituencies, which are being represented by the Congress leaders.

Vikramaditya Singh claimed that the projects, which were inaugurated by the CM, were started during the Virbhadra Singh government with proper budgetary provision and BJP is falsely taking claims.