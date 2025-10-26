In a step towards promoting eco-friendly transport, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a 40 percent subsidy for converting 1,000 existing diesel and petrol taxis into electric vehicles under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojna. The decision, taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to encourage green mobility and reduce vehicular pollution in the hill state.

The Cabinet authorised the Transport Department to issue the necessary permissions for the conversion process, marking a significant move in line with the government’s vision to make Himachal Pradesh a leading green energy state.

Besides this, the Cabinet also decided to enhance the monthly honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) by ₹300 from April 1, 2025, benefiting 510 SPOs, including 403 in non-tribal and 107 in tribal areas.

An ex-post facto approval was also granted for an increase of ₹500 per month in the honorarium of SMC teachers (TGT, C&V, JBT, Lecturers, DPEs), IT and Computer Teachers, Mid-Day Meal Workers, and Part-Time Water Carriers, effective from April 1, 2025, as earlier announced by the Chief Minister.

The Cabinet further approved measures to streamline and strengthen the implementation and monitoring of the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna and the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Project (JICA Phase-II). The new mechanism is aimed at improving coordination among departments, the SPNF (Subhash Palekar Natural Farming) initiative, and JICA, ensuring efficient governance and better execution of these flagship agricultural programmes.