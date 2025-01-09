The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has introduced several measures aimed at promoting environmental conservation and advancing sustainable energy development. A ban on tree felling, except for species like Safeda, Poplar, and Bamboo, has been implemented to curb deforestation. The felling of Khair trees will be allowed only under a regulated ten-year program.

In a move towards clean energy, the Cabinet approved a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Nalagarh, to be executed by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). This initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s commitment to renewable energy and set a precedent for future projects.

The Cabinet also imposed Green Energy Development Charges for Pumped Storage Projects. A fee of ₹2.5 lakh per MW per year will be charged for the first decade after a project’s commissioning, doubling to ₹5 lakh per MW annually thereafter. These charges aim to promote environmentally responsible energy generation while contributing to state revenue.

Additionally, the Cabinet designated the area around the Tara Devi Temple in Shimla district as a Green Area. This decision is intended to protect the local ecosystem by limiting human interventions in the region.