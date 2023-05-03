Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee to formulate a White Paper on the financial position of the State.

The Cabinet Sub Committee would comprise of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri as Chairman, Agriculture Minister Prof. Chander Kumar and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh as its Members.

The Committee would formulate a White Paper on the financial health of the State.

The cabinet also gave its nod to introduce e-stamping in the State for the collection of stamp duty to promote ease of doing business. It decided to stop printing physical stamp papers with immediate effect and to authorize Stamp Vendors as Authorized Collection Centres. It also gave its nod to continue with a dual system of stamps, i.e. physical stamp paper and e-stamp paper from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 and after 1st April 2024, physical stamp paper will be discontinued completely.

The State Cabinet also decided to provide Rs. 1500 per month as Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to all the eligible women of Spiti Valley including Chhomos/nuns from the age of 18 years and above.

It decided to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021 to make a transfer of land for setting up Solar Power and New and Renewable Energy Projects on a lease/purchase/acquisition basis, subject to the applicable provisions of the various Acts pertaining to the matter.

The Cabinet decided to constitute the Atal Tunnel Planning Area and freezing of the Existing Land Use of the Atal Tunnel Planning Area which includes revenue villages of district Lahaul-Spiti.

It decided to increase the Certain Goods Carried by Roads (CGCR) tax on Tobacco in all forms including Pan Masala, Pan Chatney and preparations containing tobacco or tobacco substitutes from Rs. 3 per quintal to Rs. 4.50 per quintal.