Shimla: Taking a step closure to end the long tradition of classification of budget, the state cabinet has removed the existing Plan and non-Plan expenditure classifications from future Budgets.

The state cabinet today meeting approved to switched to a more globally relevant system of classifying spending as revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.

The decision will be implemented from the financial year 2021-22 and will link government spending to its eventual outcome more effectively.

The Cabinet accorded to approve to renamed the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), Tribal Area Sub Plan (TASP), Backward Area Sub Plan (BASP) and Regional and Decentralized Planning Programmes as Scheduled Caste Development Programme (SCDP), Tribal Area Development Programme (TADP), Aspirational Blocks Development Programme (ABDP) and Regional and Decentralized Development Programmes respectively.

The implementation arrangements for Scheduled Caste Development Programme, Tribal Area Development Programme, Aspirational Blocks Development Programme and Regional and Decentralized Development Programmes (VKVNY, VMJS, SDP and MMGY) will remain the same as they exist today for implementation of the SCSP, TASP, BASP, SDP, VKVNY, VMJS and MMGPY, respectively, the Cabinet note further revealed.

Budget allocations under Tribal Area Development Programme, Scheduled Caste Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Regional and Decentralized Development Programmes will be made in Demand Nos. 31, 32 and 15 respectively.

The allocation of budget for the next financial year will be in proportion of 9 per cent under Tribal Area Development Programme (TADP) and 25.19 per cent under Scheduled Caste Development Programme (SCDP) of the sum total of budget under all those heads of development which are currently the part of Annual Plan.