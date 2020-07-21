Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has introduced online ordering of food for takeaway and home delivery at its selected properties.

Managing Director Kumud Singh informed that service has initially been started at Hotel Peterhof Shimla, Goofa Ashiana Restaurant Shimla, Hotel Kunzam Manali, Cafe Monal Kullu, Cafe Raviview Chamba and Cafe Satluj Rampur.

HPTDC has planned to extend the takeaway service to other properties in a phased manner, Kumud Singh further stated.

MD said that the general public can submit online food orders at these properties by visiting website www.hptdconwheels.in. Currently, the orders can be submitted from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The HPTDC staff has been imparted special trainings to take all necessary steps for prevention of COVID-19. The food is prepared by trained Chefs of the Corporation in safe and hygiene environment, Kumud Singh added.