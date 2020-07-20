Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off a vehicle containing 66,000 masks donated by Eklavya Verma for further distribution among the needy of the constituency.

Eklavya Verma is a son of former MLA from Theog late Rakesh Verma.

Chief Minister appreciated the philanthropic act of Eklavya Verma and said that such efforts goes a long way in providing help to the needy people.

Former DGP and grandfather of Eklavya Verma, R.R. Verma was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in the state are increasing at alarming rate. Total cases have crosses 1500 mark, out of these 1060 have recovered, while 463 are active cases. In Shimla district today only 22 new virus cases were found. Virus cases in Kangra and Solan districts have crossed 300 mark, these districts have 334 and 332 cases respectively, while Hamirpur has found 281 and Una district has tested 162 positive cases so far. Solan district has maximum 162 active cases, while Lahaul-Spiti district has zero active case.