HPCA to develop Sub-Centres for Women Cricketers

Dharamshala: Aiming to identify cricketing talents, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) is planning to develop sub-centre exclusively for Women cricketers.

BCCI treasurer and HPCA President Arun Dhumal stated that the HPCA will prefer to start these sub-centres in a Girls School and now the association is scouting for areas for Women Sub Centre along with NOC from the respective authorities to HPCA for further necessary action.

Arun Dhumal believes that girls of the state have tremendous sporting potential and given the right ecosystem and facilities they can do very well at the national level. Recently 6 girls have been selected for the Indian A and under 23 Indian teams against Australia and Bangladesh. Dhumal said

“Our women cricketers are performing consistently well at the national level and the day is not far when they will form the mainstay of the senior team, we are committed to provide the best infrastructure and training to our women cricketers and this is our step in that direction to identify the latent talent in rural areas and all the districts of Himachal, which will then be groomed to take bigger responsibilities”

HPCA, on the occasion of 70th anniversary of India’s Independence, launched “MISSION-70” an initiative to create cricket sub-centres in the state. The core objective was to identify raw talent from rural areas, provide them with sporting infrastructure and nurture them as the future players who could bring laurels to the state and the country.

Arun Dhumal claimed that these sub-centres have been a runaway success and providing training to approximately 1400 young cricketers in the rural region of the state.