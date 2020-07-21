Universities can only charge hostel and mess charges from students resided during lockdown period

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission has directed private universities to collect only tuition fee from the students and no other charges on the analogy of the decision of the cabinet in case of schools till further orders.

Commission directed that the universities can charge tuition fee only if the online teaching is being conducted. Regulatory Commission has directed all private universities to furnish full record regarding conducting online classes with it.

Regulatory Commission also directed Universities to charge mess and hostel charges from only those students who were residing in the hostels during lockdown period.

Directing Universities to abide by its order, regulatory commission ordered all Private Universities to maintain separate accounts for the same.