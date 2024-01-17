In the serene landscapes of Kullu, where tradition is as timeless as the mountains that surround it, Pooja Gupta’s journey unfolds as a narrative of resilience, creativity, and empowerment. From the gentle rhythm of her loom to the entrepreneurial heights she’s reached, Pooja’s story is a testament to the transformative power of tradition in the hands of an artist.

Pooja’s foray into the world of craftsmanship began in 2006, sparked by a desire to create beautiful garments for children. What started as a personal endeavour soon blossomed into a noble calling, leading her to establish a thriving entrepreneurial venture. With a humble initial investment of Rs 15,000, Pooja weathered the ebb and flow of challenges, gradually turning her passion into a flourishing enterprise.

Beyond the intricate threads of her craft, Pooja’s commitment extends to the empowerment of others. The unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic became a catalyst for her innovative spirit. In the face of adversity, she reimagined the traditional Kullavi dress, skilfully blending it with contemporary elements. This not only revitalized her work but also reshaped her identity in the creative sphere.

Pooja’s work is grounded in a profound ethic — the economic empowerment of women through education and skill-sharing. Collaborating with the Shared Minds investment community, she’s not only crafted a successful venture but also paved the way for over 50 women to supplement their family income, turning her atelier into a hub of collective empowerment.

In a world where female entrepreneurs often grapple with stereotypes; Pooja Gupta stands as a beacon challenging conventions. Managing an online ladies’ boutique from her residence in Kullu, she designs and tailors woollen suits adorned with “Kulluvi” prints that have garnered international acclaim. Her success is a living testament to the fact that women can lead initiatives, transforming passion into profitable ventures.

Pooja’s vision extends beyond geographical boundaries, blending the traditional “Pahari texture” into modern styles. Her creations have earned accolades not only in India but also abroad. Awards from prestigious events in Manali, Bhuntar, and California validate her unique approach. Her clientele spans the length and breadth of India, reaching cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, Pooja’s journey wasn’t paved with ease. Faced with personal setbacks and societal biases against women in business, she persisted. Overcoming family resistance and initial rejection due to unconventional designs, she persevered, slowly changing mindsets. Today, with over eighty sales agents and the employment of local women, Pooja Gupta’s venture is not just a business; it’s a community of shared success.

Utilizing various social media platforms for marketing, Pooja provides fully stitched suits based on precise measurements or even photographs. Her story transcends individual success; it’s a narrative of resilience, creativity, and the empowerment of women through skill-sharing. In Pooja Gupta’s hands, tradition isn’t just preserved; it’s transformed into a vibrant tapestry, woven with threads of empowerment and innovation. Her journey stands as an inspiration, urging us to rethink stereotypes and embrace the transformative power of creativity and determination.