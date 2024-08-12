Government and Private Universities in Himachal Fail to Secure Top 100 Spots, Raising Concerns Over Academic Standards

New Delhi – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has once again proven its excellence by securing the 8th position in the Innovation category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This achievement places IIT Mandi among the top institutions in India, underscoring its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The NIRF rankings, announced today by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, revealed that IIT Mandi has not only excelled in the Innovation category but has also made significant strides in other areas. The institute climbed to the 31st position in the Engineering category and secured the 72nd rank in the Overall category, marking a noteworthy improvement in its national standing.

“We are thrilled to see IIT Mandi achieve the 8th position in the Innovation category of NIRF 2024. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students and faculty,” said Dr. Kumar Sambhav Pandey, Registrar of IIT Mandi. “We are committed to pushing boundaries and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s technological advancements and innovation ecosystem.”

While IIT Mandi continues to ascend in the rankings, the performance of other universities in Himachal Pradesh paints a more concerning picture. Despite being home to 17 private universities, only Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences managed to secure a spot in the top 100 in various categories. Shoolini’s achievements stand in stark contrast to the struggles of other institutions, both government-funded and private, which failed to make the top 100 in the Overall, University, and Engineering categories.

This year, Himachal Pradesh University, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, NIT Hamirpur, and Himachal Pradesh Technical University once again fell short of expectations, missing out on the top 100 positions. These repeated failures raise significant concerns about the academic standards and competitiveness of higher education institutions in the state.

In the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category, only two institutions from Himachal Pradesh made the list: Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, which ranked 18th, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, which secured the 19th position. However, these successes are overshadowed by the overall underperformance of the state’s universities in other critical categories.

During the announcement, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the importance of the NIRF rankings in driving excellence in higher education. “The Ministry of Education has continuously incorporated feedback from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to make the ranking process more progressive and transparent. We are committed to further enhancing this mechanism to ensure greater transparency and fairness. I urge all public and private sector institutions to actively participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, as this will not only help them benchmark their performance but also drive continuous improvement and excellence in the higher education sector,” he stated.

As IIT Mandi continues to shine on the national stage, its achievements serve as a benchmark for other institutions in Himachal Pradesh. The success of IIT Mandi and Shoolini University highlights the potential within the state, while the underperformance of other universities underscores the need for a renewed focus on improving academic standards and competitive performance in the years to come.