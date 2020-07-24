Solan 43, Sirmour 41 and Kangra tested 11 virus cases

Shimla: Coronavirus pandemic spreading fast in the state now. State has found 109 cases in a day only. Solan district has tested 43 cases, and now district tally has now jumped to 434, highest in a state, while Sirmour has 42, Kangra 11, Mandi 7, Chamba and hamirpur 2 each and Shimla and Bilaspur have found 1 case each.

In Solan district, out of 43 cases, 41 were tested in Nalagarh subdivision. 25 are reported to have direct contacts of Covid-positive persons from Wrigley India Pvt Ltd. Seven persons were inter-state travellers and six others were in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate notified four new containment zones in Nalagarh subdivision.

Nahan city of Sirmour district is becoming new hotspot of virus. Govindgarh Mohalla in Nahan is worse affected as maximum cases of virus are coming from it. Sirmaur district has touched 172 cases and 107 are reportedly from the Nahan only.