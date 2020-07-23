Mendhali Market now a containment zone

Rohru: On the onset of apple season Coronavirus has reached in a major apple belt of the state. As per report 17 migrant laborours and an apple grower, who came in their contact, have been tested positive from the virus at Rohru in Shimla district.

All these migrant labourers had come from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and were engaged in grading and packaging of apple in an orchard in Mendhali village in Rohru. All 17 laborour were in home quarantine.

Administration has shifted all affected to Covid centre Rohru for treatment and meanwhile Mendhali market has been declared containment zone.

These laborour have reached at Mendhali from Azamgarh on 9 July. Two laborour were earlier tested positive from the virus.