6 tested positive in Shimla district, 3 each in Hamirpur and Una

Shimla: Kinnaur district of the state today tested 17 new virus affected cases. All affected are ITBP personals and were quarantined at Jangi in the district.

Including 17 in Kinnaur total 23 ITBP personals were tested positive today. 6 were tested in Rampur of the Shimla district. These 6 ITBP personals were quarantined at the Jeuri.

The state has today also crossed the tally of 1000 Coronavirus positive cases. Today so far officially 32 new cases were detected. Which include 3 each in Hamirpur and Una, 2 in Kangra, 1 each in Sirmour, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Bilaspur districts.

So far State has 1014 positive cases, out of which 629 have fully recovered and 360 are active and recuperating in various hospitals in the state. Kangra District has highest number 280 virus cases, while Hamirpur tested 253 cases so far. Una district has 113 and Hamirpur has 110 cases, while Chamba district has 52 virus cases.

Meanwhile, state CM Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the situation in the State under control. The CM said that there was sharp increase in corona patients in the State as over two lakh people stranded in different parts of the country were brought back to Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the people of the State need not to worry as the Government was fully aware of the situation.

Govt relaxes condition of 60 per cent occupancy in Buses

Surprised everyone, the state government has allowed to relax the conditions of maintaining 60 per cent occupancy in the state carriage buses. Now, with this decision, buses can fill the occupancy upto 100 percent. However, no standing passenger would be allowed in the buses during journey.

राज्य सरकार ने 100 प्रतिशत सवारियों के साथ बसें चलाने की अनुमति प्रदान की है लेकिन समुचित शारीरिक दूरी और मास्क का उपयोग सुनिश्चित बनाया जाना चाहिए । कृपया सावधानी बरतें और सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/f6xgAlBVlu — MyGov Himachal (@mygovhimachal) July 2, 2020

on one side, government is talking about the safety and social distancing and on other such decision raises question.