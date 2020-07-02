Sissu: Much awaited Rohtang Tunnel, which will connect Lahaul-Spiti district with the rest of the Himachal throughout the year, will be open for general public by September.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing general public at Sissu today, said the Atal tunnel would be completed by the end of August this year and Prime Minister would dedicate this project to the people of the country probably during the month of September.

Chief Minister assured the people of the area that the State Government would ensure adequate availability of funds for developmental works. He said that since the working period was limited, therefore efforts must be made for time bound completion of various developmental projects in the area.

Chief Minister appreciated the people of Lahaul Spiti for effectively tackling the corona pandemic. He urged the people of the district to keep the good working going on as this crisis was not yet over.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda welcomed the Chief Minister to his home constituency and thanked him for evincing keen interest in time bound completion of the ambitious Atal Tunnel. He said that this would open new vistas of tourism activities in this picturesque district besides generating employment and self-employment avenues to the youth.