The Shri Naina Devi Temple Trust has approved an ambitious plan to launch North India’s first cable ferry service across Gobindsagar Lake near Bhakra Dam. The cable ferry will connect Shahtalai, the abode of Baba Balaknath, with Naina Devi, making it easier for devotees to visit Baba Balaknath after offering their prayers at Naina Devi.

The Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) has been tasked with the responsibility of executing this project. The cable ferry will be in the form of a steamship and will transport passengers and vehicles, including cars and bikes. It is expected to benefit tourism in the region significantly.

To get the project off the ground, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after conducting a survey of the scheme through RTDC. The project is set to be implemented within the next year, with a budget allocation to cover all costs.

Presently, devotees have to travel a long distance by road through Thanakalan in the Una district to reach Shahtalai. With the cable ferry service, devotees will be able to travel safely, affordably, and with high-quality service.

Talks have already taken place with the Chief General Manager of RTDC, and the next action plan will be finalized after the DPR is prepared. Tendering will be done to start the cable ferry through RTDC.

This project is an important step towards increasing connectivity and tourism in the region, and it is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy.