STPI Shimla established in 2001, turnover of units crosses Rs. 27.06 Crores

Shimla: The journey of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is synonymous with the evolution of IT Industry in India. Established on 5th June 1991, STPI, an autonomous society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, celebrates its foundation today. In its 3 decades long journey, STPI has realised the dream of making India an IT Superpower.

STPI has grown all over the country with 60 centres. STPI Shimla was established in the year 2001, when the IT activities in the region were at a nascent stage and today turnover of the units operating under STP/NSTP schemes and Incubation have crossed Rs. 27.06 Crore. Hundreds of young and energetic IT professionals are working in various units mushroomed under STPI.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India, congratulated STPI on Foundation Day and also expressed his deep appreciation for the STPI and Govt. Policies in creating start-up eco-systems in India.

Sawhney mentioned “STPI is designed to succeed and to help the industry succeed, both of which go hand in hand. We have to creatively think as how frugally we can leverage resources to build innovations.”

“Central and State governments are working in concerted manner to drive the startup revolution in the country,” accentuated Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI. He also mentioned that STPI in a collaboration with industry and academia has started establishing CoEs in the emerging technology areas to foster innovation & product development.

Karan Pal Singh Chauhan, Director, 31 Parallel IT & BPO Solutions, Shimla comments “It is a huge landmark in the IT industry’s history of our country. It is not only a moment of celebration for the members of STPI but the entire IT industry and community in India.”