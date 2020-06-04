Shimla: Opposition Congress party demanded inquiry into the alleged corruption into the recent purchase of ventilators and medicine by the Health Department. Congress party today submitted a memorandum to the Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and demand an inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge.

The Congress Delegation was led by party state president Kuldeep Singh along with leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotiri, senior party leaders Dr, Col. Dhani Ram Shandil Jagat Singh Negi Nand Lal Mohan Lal Brakta and Vinay Kumar.

Young party leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Ashish Butail were also part of the delegation.

The Congress Party levelled allegation of corruption in purchase of medicine and medical equipments during this Coronavirus pandemic in the health department. And even Director Health Services was also arrested. Party stated that the due to its pressure BJP state president had to resigned from the party post.

The state Congress demanded a white Paper on the purchases made by the Health Department. Party also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister since he is also the concerned Minister of Health department.