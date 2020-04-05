Shimla: Coronavirus cases spreading fast as nationwide cases tally crosses 4100 today. Coronavirus cases crosses 3000 mark on 3rd April and in two days’ time cases added another 1000 nationwide.

Maharashtra is badly hit as total cases reported 748. State has added 113 new positive cases today only. At present Tamil Nadu has 571 positive cases, while capital Delhi reported 503 Coronavirus cases. Delhi has reported 58 new cases today.

Coronavirus cases in neighboring Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory are also increasing at alarming rate as UT has reported 106 positive cases, while Haryana and Punjab have 90 and 68 positive cases respectively. In Uttarakhand 4 new cases reported today and tally has jumped to total 26 patients.

Himachal Pradesh has so far found 14 Coronavirus patients. However, after virus-stricken cases of Tablighi Jamaat attendee reported, where 6 have already found positive, tally can further increase. Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman said that investigations of 26 persons for COVID-19 had been done today, out of which 21 samples from Tanda Medical College had been collected and five samples had been collected from IGMC Shimla.

Dhiman further revealed that the report of 21 samples from Tanda Medical College are still awaited and five samples of IGMC Shimla had been found negative.

Even 33 samples collected yesterday at Tanda Medical College could not be investigated due to technical reasons and same would be investigated again.