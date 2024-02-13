Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Government has taken proactive measures to address the concerns and demands raised by the medical officers of the state. To facilitate this process, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the formation of a committee, to be chaired by the Special Secretary (Health), tasked with delving into the grievances and aspirations of the medical professionals.

The committee is set to include the Director of Health and Family Welfare, the Director of Medical Education, and representatives from the Medical Officers Association. One of the primary objectives of this committee is to examine various facets of doctors’ promotions and provide recommendations aimed at enhancing the working conditions and benefits for medical officers across the state.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the precarious financial condition of the state, Chief Minister Sukhu assured that the government is empathetically considering the genuine demands of the medical community. He emphasized the ongoing efforts of the state government to stabilize the economy, promising that financial benefits for government employees, including medical officers, will be addressed in due course.

While urging doctors to collaborate with the state government, Chief Minister Sukhu outlined the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure. Plans are underway to establish Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans in all 68 Assembly constituencies, each equipped with six specialist doctors. Additionally, the state government is actively recruiting new medical officers and supporting staff to address shortages in healthcare institutions.

To improve the overall working conditions for medical personnel, the Chief Minister disclosed plans to introduce fixed 8-hour shifts for doctors. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of overseas exposure visits for doctors to stay abreast of the latest techniques and skills in the healthcare sector.

In a bid to streamline operations, the Chief Minister has instructed the Health Department to digitize the data of medical officers, a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and organization within the healthcare system.