Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has extended the last date of submission of online admission forms for its undergraduate, M Sc and MBA Agribusiness programmes for the academic year 2020-21.

The university has taken this decision in view of the hardships faced by students and parents due to Coronavirus pandemic.

In undergraduate programmes, the University is offering B Sc (Hons) Horticulture and B Sc (Hons) Forestry at its four constituent colleges i.e. College of Horticulture and College of Forestry at the main campus, College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri and College of Horticulture and Centre of Excellence in Horticulture Research (CEHRE), Thunag. The university also offers B Tech Biotechnology programme at COH&F Neri.

The last date for receipt of application for undergraduate programmes has now been extended till 15th July for normal seats and 31st July for self-financing seats.

The last date for receipt of online applications for M.Sc and MBA (Agribusiness) programmes has also been extended till 15th July. The university offers M.Sc at its main campus and COH&F Neri. The specializations offered in Horticulture are Entomology, Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Food Technology, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science and Technology, Spices, Plantation and Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, and Vegetable Science. In Forestry, students can apply for M Sc in Agricultural Economics, Agroforestry, Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Forest Genetic Resources, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Microbiology, Silviculture, Soil Science, Statistics, and Wood Science and Technology. The entrance examination for undergraduate and MSc/ MBA Agribusiness programmes will be notified at a later date.

The admission schedule for MBA and doctoral admissions shall remain unchanged. The last date for applying for MBA and PhD is 17th July and 15th July respectively. The application process is online and interested students can apply by logging on the university website.