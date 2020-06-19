Shimla: Himachal Pradesh university is conducting UG examination in the month of July. University has released its tentative date sheet. The 6th semester exam will begin from 16 July and will end on 31st July, while exam of 2nd semester and 4th semester will end on 4th and 5th August respectively.

HP University in its detailed information stated that the dates of the exam may change in wake of Coronavirus but pattern will remain same. Information stated

“The tentative date sheets are being issued with the instructions that the Date-sheet is tentative, though the dates may vary according to the situation keeping in view the instructions from the Government in the light of Coronavirus (COVID 19) but the pattern of the Date-sheet will remain same.”

University has asked colleges to share information with students and further asked colleges to ensure that no paper of any of the student of institution has two papers on the same date and time. University asked colleges to intimate the University’s Assistant Registrar (Conduct) on or before 27 June through e-mail or tele fax No. 01772633474 in case of any clash of date’s/subjects the same.

University has asked the colleges to submit their objection if any through e-mail or electronic means only.

HP University has also directed the colleges to ensure to arrange sufficient seating capacity to adjust the students in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state Government. In case, the seating capacity is exceeding to their strength on particular day, the same may be intimated to the University upto 27 June, the University further directed.

Meanwhile, the HP university has also extended the last date for applying entrance test for admission in PG courses. Now student can apply till 30 June.