Drone to monitor wildfires, Dept mulling to provide weapons and body cameras to field staff

Shimla: The state forest department is to spend Rs. Rs 158.38 crore during the year 2020-21 for undertaking the works of plantation, removal of lantana and planting saplings on that land, forest nurseries, water and land conservation work, cleaning and renovating reservoirs including rain water conservation.

In a review meeting of Campa related works, Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that forest fire prevention works will be done in a modern way, under which metal fire beater, fire kit, blower etc. will be used. Additionally, drone cameras will also be used to monitor wildfires.

The forest department will prepare a detailed data for plantation monitoring, under which photography will be done before and after plantation. The State CM had earlier instructed for the same.

It was also discussed to provide weapons, modern body cameras to field staff posted in sensitive forest divisions under the CAMPA Fund.

Earlier, the Minister reviewed the works of Bharmour, Dalhousie and Pangi forest divisions in Chamba district through video conferencing.

Govind Singh Thakur directed to work on setting up a processing unit of herbs with medicinal properties by forming groups of people under the Van Samriddhi Jan Samrihdhi Yojana for which the financial assistance will be provided by the Forest department to the concerned groups.

He also stressed on the possibility of developing eco-tourism in the remote areas of Chamba district and installing a plaques highlighting message for environment protection at the gateways of the state.

Chief Conservator, CAMPA Kehar Singh Thakur gave a presentation on the occasion. On this occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ajay Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator, Wildlife Dr. Savita and senior officer were also present in the meeting.