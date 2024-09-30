The Union Ministry of Education has introduced a new initiative to improve transparency and accountability in the education system, launching the Permanent Education Number (PEN) for students in both government and private schools. This unique identification system modelled on the Aadhaar card, is designed to track the educational journey of students, ensuring proper documentation and reducing instances of fraud and dropouts.

Schools across Himachal Pradesh are already working towards implementing this system, with the state’s education department leading the charge. Data collection is being carried out through the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) Plus portal, which requires schools to upload 53 essential pieces of information about each student. These details include not only academic records but also health-related information like height, weight, blood group, and other personal identifiers.

Once the required data is uploaded, each student will be assigned a Permanent Education Number. This PEN will be mandatory for all school-related activities, particularly for the issuance of Transfer Certificates (TC). If the PEN is not entered, the online TC will not be generated, ensuring the system remains foolproof and that students’ educational records are accurately maintained.

The Permanent Education Number will also be linked to other digital platforms, including DigiLocker, centralizing student information for easy access. This will assist in tracking students who may have dropped out or transferred to another school, helping the government monitor student retention more effectively.

Additionally, the PEN system is expected to curb the misuse of fake mark sheets, a problem that has plagued educational institutions in the past. By creating a verified, centralized record of students’ academic credentials, the government aims to bring more integrity to the education system. Students will also benefit from the transparency this system provides, ensuring that they can access government schemes and services without the risk of fraud. This initiative is a significant step towards modernizing the educational framework, making the system more transparent, efficient, and secure for students and schools alike.