MoU focuses on border development, drone technology, cybersecurity, and green energy

Shimla — In a step toward strengthening collaboration between academia and the defence sector, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to promote joint research and development initiatives.

Brigadier Anurag Pandey signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army and Professor Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of HPU. The collaboration aims to bridge academic expertise with defence innovation, fostering research that benefits both sectors.

The key focus areas under the MoU include joint historical research on Indo-Tibet linkages, economic and developmental studies in the border regions of Himachal Pradesh to encourage investment and sustainable growth, and the exploration and deployment of drone technology and counter-drone measures. The agreement also emphasises cybersecurity best practices, green energy promotion, and environmentally responsible initiatives.

In addition to research collaboration, the MoU provides for strategic and mass communication initiatives, faculty and staff exchanges, and joint organisation of seminars, workshops, and training programmes. It also offers opportunities for Indian Army personnel to pursue academic courses at HPU, Shimla, enhancing academic–defence cooperation.

Chief Minister Sukhu described the partnership as a landmark step in promoting knowledge-driven development and national service. “The agreement marks the beginning of a synergistic partnership between the Indian Army and HPU aimed at promoting collaborative research and development in diverse fields,” he said.

Officials said the partnership reflects a forward-looking approach to integrate research, innovation, and strategic studies with real-world defence applications. It is expected to benefit the state’s educational institutions while contributing to national interests in technology, security, and sustainable development.