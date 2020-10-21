Nauni/Solan: the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has extended the last date for submission of counselling proformas through email for admission to MSc, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD programmes till 30th October.

Applicants can now mail their counselling proformas for MSc (normal and self-financing seats) and MBA (Agribusiness) on [email protected]

The last date for sending counselling proformas for PhD programmes has also been extended till 10th November. The counselling proformas for PhD have to be emailed at [email protected]

The University recently adopted the new reservation roster for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral Programmes as conveyed by the State Government. In view of the adoption of the reservation roster, a fresh opportunity was given to those candidates applying for normal seats, who were included in the new reservation roster but were not given an opportunity to apply for admission under the new categories for this academic session.

The last date for submission of online applications sought from such specific categories of candidates for admission to BSc, MSc, MBA(Agribusiness) and PhD programmes is 24th October.