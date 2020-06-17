Enhances marriage and education assistance

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide an additional installment of Rs 2000 for the month of June to all the 1.37 lakh registered workers of HP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board as a relief to them keeping in view the Corona pandemic.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting with the beneficiaries of HP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board through video conference here today, said the State Government has already provided Rs. 2000 each to the beneficiaries for the month of April and May, 2020. With this amount, the beneficiaries would get additional amount of Rs. 27.42 crore. He said the workers were playing major role in nation building and development of the country and their well-being was commitment of the State Government.

Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 1,37,119 workers have been registered under this Board and Government was providing them various benefits. He said that any worker between the age group of 18 to 60 years with at least 90 days work experience either as MNREGA or as BOCW in past 12 months could register themselves with the Board to derive benefits of the various schemes started by the Board for their welfare.

The Chief Minister announced enhancement in marriage assistance of registered workers and for their two unmarried children from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 51,000. He said that with this increase of about Rs. 20 crores was likely to be incurred during the current financial year by the Board.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Board was also providing education claims/assistance to children of the registered workers. He said that Rs. 15 crores was this during the year 2019-20 whereas Rs. 20 crores was likely to be spent during the current financial year.

He also announced increase in the education assistance up to two children of the registered workers. He said that now from 1st to 8th standard the assistance for girl students would be enhanced from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 8000 and for boy students Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000. He said that 9th to 12th standard girl students would be provided Rs. 11000 instead of Rs. 10000 and boy students Rs. 8000 instead of Rs. 6000 per annum. He said that in graduation classes the girl students would now be provided Rs. 16000 in place of Rs. 15000 and for boy students it would be Rs. 12000 in place of 10000, whereas for post graduate and diploma courses the girl beneficiary would be given Rs. 21,000 instead of Rs. 20000 and boys Rs. 17000 instead of Rs. 15000. Similarly, the girls pursuing medical/engineering/PHd would be provided Rs. 36000 in place of Rs. 35000 and boys Rs. 27000 instead of Rs. 25000.

The Board has spent Rs. 49.13 crore during the previous financial year on welfare schemes for the registered workers which was highest amount ever, besides Rs. 7.33 crore have been disbursed to the registered workers as various claims during the month of March-May, 2020.