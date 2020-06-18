Shimla: Deadly Coronavirus pandemic has taken a beating in a big way on mental health across the world. It is estimated that there have been more than 15,000 to 20,000 suicidal deaths due to Coronavirus to date which have gone unnoticed.

Former Minister Sudhir Sharma expressed concerned that more than four months into the Corona pandemic, the country is on the verge of another health crisis, with daily doses of death, isolation, and fear generating widespread psychological trauma.

Many experts warn that a historic wave of mental health problems such as depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide is approaching. Medicinal data shows depression and anxiety already roiling around in the entire nation.

Former Minister claimed the union government and the state governments in their fight against this deadly pandemic are not giving funds or doing something concrete for the aftermath of Coronavirus mental healthcare. Now in major metros, the Coronavirus is spreading in the community with over 3.7 lakhs cases and nearly 12,250 have died from the virus in the country. Interestingly, the government continuing to insist that there is no community spread is misleading and gives people the false hope that they are protected. This false trust is leading to more and more mental health cases, Sharma further added.

At this juncture, if people cannot trust their government when there is a relatively high number of cases, how will they trust their government when the number starts increasing in smaller towns as well. It is better to plan for the worst and hope for the best.