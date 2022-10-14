Solan: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched the party’s election campaign in Himachal Pradesh with a ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ in Solan town.

Before reaching the Thodo Ground to kick-start the Congress party’s poll campaign, Gandhi paid obeisance to Goddess Shoolini, the ruling deity of the area.

Gandhi launched the poll song ‘Himachal ka rivaaz jari hai, phir se Congress aa rahi hai’, to set the poll pitch while highlighting the party’s poll promises like employment, free power to usher the state into prosperity.

While addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi blamed the BJP-led Govt for stalling the development of the state and urged electorates to vote in the support of Congress candidates.

Claiming of giving top priority to the Himachal in the past, Priyanka ensured to give an accountable and transparent government in the state.

Targeting BJP for dragging the state into a debt trap, AICC Secretary claimed that the BJP has only benefited its close friends and the general public come is its last priority. She also promised to start OPS within 10 days of coming into power.

Earlier, Sukhwinder Singh Sukku invoked the contribution of Congress to the nation. Sukhu highlighted the party’s poll promise of providing 5 lakh jobs if voted to power.

Senior Congress leader and Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bupesh Baghel, State Congress president Pratibha Singh, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, were present along with heads of the frontal organisations.