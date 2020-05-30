Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has appointed 1989 batch IPS officer Sanjay Kundu as new Director General of Police. Kundu has assumed the charge of DGP today. Kundu has succeeded Sita Ram Mardi. Mardi was appointed DPG in 2018. The state Govt has made his appointment on the recommendation of Civil Services Board.

Kundu was serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister besides looking after the excise and taxation department.

Earlier, the Union Public Service Commission had approved the names of three IPS officers. These included Kundu, Goyal and 1988 batch officer Tapan Deka. Deka is learned not keen to return to the state.

Prior to being posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjay Kundu has worked as Joint Secretary in the Union Water Resources Ministry. He has worked in leadership roles with the United Nations, and state and national governments.

Sanjay Kundu has also served as Police Commissioner in the UN System where he carried out works relating to national capacity building, conflict mitigation, human rights, protection of civilians and humanitarian support.