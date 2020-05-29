Information related to Institutional Quarantine Rules, COVID-19 tests and e-pass and Red top the list

Shimla: In order to extend assistance to stranded natives, the State Government has established emergency operations centers at State and District level and also set up helpline numbers to assist people living outside the state and within the state.

The helpline numbers proving effective and in last 65 days about 46,570 calls were received. 46,007 calls were made for obtaining different types of information.

To provide relief for the stranded natives, the state government has set up 0177-2622204, 2629688, 2629939 including toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 and besides it districts specific numbers were also made active. Helplines number 0177-2626076 and 2626077 have also been set up to help Himachali people living in other states.

In Chandigarh all possible assistance is being provided to the people by providing groceries, food, shelter and medicines, along with providing information to the people through numbers 0172-5000103, 5000104 and mobile numbers 81463-13167 and 99888-98009 for Chandigarh and 011-23711964, mobile number-96685-39423 and 88028-03672 for Delhi.

Information related to COVID-19, registration process, quarantine period, social distancing is also being provided to the people residing in different parts of the country through the helpline numbers. As many as 563 calls have also been made to make people aware of these helpline numbers.

Thousands of calls were also being received in the centers established in the district. About 8,704 calls have been received in Kullu district, which is the maximum number of calls for acquiring information. Apart from this, 2,098 calls were made in the emergency room in Chamba district, 2,042 in Sirmaur, 1,825 in Hamirpur, 700 in Solan, 526 in Una, 509 in Kinnaur, 416 in Mandi, 241 in Bilaspur and 15 in Lahaul-Spiti.

According to the officials most of the calls were received to return to the State, to gain information on home and Institutional Quarantine Rules, COVID-19 tests, e-pass, availability of medicines and information related to Red, Orange and Green Zone. According to officials, the benefit of this facility is being extended to senior citizens, migrant labourers, especially those suffering from serious diseases.