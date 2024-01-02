Shimla – Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been given the additional charge of the Director General of Police (DGP) position, as per an official order issued on Tuesday.

Satwant Atwal Trivedi has a remarkable track record, being the first woman IPS officer from the Himachal cadre and achieving the distinction of becoming the first woman DGP.

Currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Trivedi has been entrusted with the added responsibility of overseeing the state’s law enforcement as the Director General. The official order, released by the Home Department, solidifies her role in maintaining the safety and security of the region.

Satwant Atwal Trivedi’s career trajectory has been marked by her commitment and dedication to public service. As a 1996 batch IPS officer, she has earned recognition for her exemplary service within the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Her present role as the ADGP for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, coupled with the additional charge of the ADGP for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has showcased her versatility and capability in handling crucial responsibilities.

The reshuffling of key positions within the police force follows the recent controversy involving businessman Nishant Sharma, prompting the Himachal Pradesh government to take decisive action. Sanjay Kundu, the former DGP, was removed from his position in compliance with the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The court had expressed concerns about potential interference by the DGP in the ongoing investigation, leading to the government’s prompt response.