Himachal CM offers Land and Electricity at competitive rates for the project

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh government has submitted a proposal to Union Government for setting up electronic devices manufacturing hub in the state.

He said that presently there is huge dependence on China in this sector and with the setting up of this park India would be able to manufacture indigenous electronic devices thereby building self-sufficiency in this sector.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting with Piyush Goel, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry, today, apprised that state government was ready to provide land and electricity at competitive rates and requested the centre to provide grant for providing common facilities.

He also raised the issue of setting up of Bulk Drug Pharma Park and Medical Devices Park in the state as Himachal Pradesh provides a conducive environment for growth of industries. He requested the centre to consider the claim of Himachal Pradesh for the project out of the three states to be chosen. He also requested for setting up of power generation transmission distribution equipment hub in the state.