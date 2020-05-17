New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today extended Coronavirus lockdown till May 31.

“The NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries and departments of the Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31,” member secretary G V V Sarma said in a statement.

The authority further directed National Executive Committee (NEC) to “issue modifications in the guidelines if necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of Covid-19.”

So far, over 90,000 have been affected from Coronavirus pandemic and over 2900 have died from it. State of Maharashtra is worse affected state as about 31,000 have been affected and over 1150 have died from it. So far over 35000 have fully recovered from the Coronavirus. State of Himachal Pradesh has so far controlled the virus effectively as till now about 80 people have affected from it. The state government has effectively implemented the measures to control the pandemic and people of the state have equally supported the government.