Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has brought as many as 1239 persons stranded in Tri-City area back to State today in 49 buses. Out of these 622 people are from Mandi district, 365 people from Bilaspur district, 191 from Kullu district and 61 people from Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that all these persons would be medically examined for any ILI symptoms and thereafter would be kept in home quarantine.

Chief Minister assured to provide all possible help to the people of the State stranded in other parts of the country due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, yesterday the state government had brought back as many as 1314 persons from Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and adjoining areas to the state. HRTC’s 51 buses were deployed to bring these people.

Thakur said the persons coming home particularly from red or orange zone must ensure that while remaining in home quarantine, they maintain social distancing even with their family members. He said that it also becomes their moral responsibility to strictly follow the guidelines of the State Government and cooperate with the Government for strictly adhering to home quarantine norms.

Chief Minister thanked the drivers and conductors of HRTC buses for providing exceptional services in bringing back the people stranded in other parts of country.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu said that State Government was ensuring that people arriving from other States to go to their respective destinations for home quarantine only after properly recording their complete travel and contact history.