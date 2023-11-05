Shimla – In a significant move to address the healthcare needs of underprivileged individuals in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has disbursed a sum of Rs 1,59,60,548. This financial aid is aimed at facilitating medical treatment for those facing severe health issues.

The initiative is part of the Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh (MMCSK), a fund set up to assist economically disadvantaged residents of the state who are grappling with critical illnesses. This support covers a wide range of healthcare expenses, including hospitalization, outpatient department (OPD) costs, and miscellaneous healthcare-related expenditures.

To be eligible for this assistance, applicants are required to furnish an income certificate from the appropriate authority during the application process. Notably, individuals suffering from specific ailments such as cancer, renal transplantation, major heart surgeries, atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), valve replacement, bypass surgeries, major spine surgeries, and major brain surgeries do not need to provide an income certificate.

Beneficiaries under this program have the option to receive medical treatment in government hospitals across Himachal Pradesh, PGIMER Chandigarh, Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector-32, Chandigarh, and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. Additionally, healthcare services can be availed at hospitals that are empanelled under various government health insurance schemes operating in Himachal.

Since the inception of MMCSK on January 1, 2023, the state government has disbursed a total of Rs 1,59,60,548 to support individuals in need. This aid has directly benefited 57 individuals, with Rs 35,15,548 being credited to their accounts. Furthermore, an additional Rs 1,24,45,000 has been released to the relevant hospitals to cover the cost of treatment.

To access these benefits, applicants are required to submit their applications to the Chief Minister’s or Health Minister’s office along with essential documents, including income certificates, treatment cost estimates, verified original bills, photo identity proof, Aadhar card, and a photocopy of their bank passbook, among other requirements. Beneficiaries also have the option to submit their applications to their local Deputy Commissioner or Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In addition to the MMCSK initiative, the state government is also providing financial assistance to needy individuals for their medical treatment through the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Since January 1, 2023, a total of Rs 75 lakh has been provided to support the healthcare needs of 26 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to bringing modern and accessible health services to every individual in the state. The government is actively strengthening healthcare facilities at the rural level and ensuring the deployment of doctors and support staff to deliver healthcare services at the doorstep of the people. The government’s objective remains clear – to make the welfare of every citizen its topmost priority.