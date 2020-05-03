Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has brought back as many as 1314 persons stranded in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and adjoining areas to the state. HRTC’s 51 buses were deployed to bring these people.

As per report 609 people are of Kangra district, 335 people from Hamirpur district, 132 people from Una district and 238 people from Chamba district were among them.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur said that it was the largest movement of stranded people of HP for bringing them back safely to the State. He said that more such people of the other districts stranded in the Tri-City would be brought back tomorrow.

Thakur said that all these persons would be medically examined for any ILI symptoms and only thereafter kept in home quarantine.

Chief Minister said due to collective efforts of the State Government and active cooperation of people, is poised to soon emerge as Corona Free State.

Jai Ram Thakur asked persons coming home particularly from red or orange zone to ensure social distancing even with their family members.

Meanwhile, the state has now single Coronavirus positive patient. As per official report, Una resident today tested negative from virus and now there is only person of Sirmour district in the state infected with the virus.

Himachal today tested 333 persons and so far reported 134 negative and still waiting for 199 samples.