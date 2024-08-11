Shimla – The monsoon has intensified across Himachal Pradesh, leading to a surge in water levels and widespread disruption. A cloudburst in Khab, Kinnaur, has caused the Baspa River to swell dangerously, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert for the next six days. Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the region, with heavy downpours continuing unabated in several districts.

Over the past several hours, Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi have been lashed by relentless rainfall, resulting in swollen rivers and streams. In many areas, roads and bus stands have been completely submerged, severely impacting transportation and daily activities.

The administration has advised residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly near rivers and streams, and to avoid unnecessary travel. In case of emergencies, people are urged to contact the District Disaster Management Authority’s toll-free number, 1077. Authorities have also advised to the public to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions as the state braces for further rainfall.

In Sirmaur, the situation is particularly dire, with reports of significant disruption to normal life. A group of four to five people from the Gujjar community has been stranded on the banks of the Jal Mussa River near Kolar. Rescue efforts are underway, with the SDM of Paonta Sahib leading the operation on-site. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties thus far.

As the monsoon continues to batter the state, authorities are on high alert, and citizens are advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines. The yellow alert remains in place, signalling the potential for continued heavy rainfall and associated risks.