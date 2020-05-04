Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has claimed of spending Rs. 268.40 crore for providing relief material and other essential commodities during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

This amount was spent in the month of April through various welfare schemes.

The state government has released Rs. 217.85 crore as social security pension to about 5,69,058 pensioners during the lockdown. The state government has given three months advance pension as financial assistance to old age pensioners, widow pensioners, disabled and leprosy pensioners where as six months advance payment had been given to the social security pensioners of the tribal areas.

During the lockdown period, the State Government has ensured that the common people of the state do not suffer due to shortage of essential commodities during this time of crisis. For this, the state government had spent more than 35 crore rupees on providing essential commodities in the month of April itself. The state government under National Food Security Act (NFSA) has distributed 19,400 metric tonnes of wheat flour and 14,350 metric tonnes of rice in the month of April 2020. Apart from this, the labourers from other states who are stranded in Himachal Pradesh have been distributed five kilogram each of wheat and rice by issuing temporary permits.

The state government has also come forward to compensate the loss suffered by of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation due to non-plying of buses during this period by releasing a grant of Rs. 60 crores in the month of April.

The state government in view of Coronavirus pandemic has imposed curfew in the state to prevent and control the spread of this disease. During the lockdown period the government has taken several steps while keeping in view the interest of every section of the state.