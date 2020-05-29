Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister demanded the Union Government to convert Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidalaya Palampur into Central Agriculture University for the benefit of the entire North Western Himalayan Region.

In a letter written to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister said that a Central Agriculture University was established at Imphal in Manipur in 1993 with constituent colleges in six States of North-Eastern Himalayan Region. He said that in 2014 the Union Government planned to open one more Central Agriculture University at Pusa in Bihar.

Chief Minister said that the North Western Himalayan Region of the country with a population of 3.1 crore and area 3,31,953 square kilometers comprise the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand. He said that the region being rich in bio diversity and natural resources like minerals, water and forests was suited for cultivation of various crops.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh being a key State in this region and major river basins like Satluj, Ravi, Beas, Chenab and Yamuna fall in the State. He said that the State offers huge potential in agriculture and allied sectors, the existence of an institute of higher learning and research in the form of Central Agriculture University would go a long way to bring much needed prosperity to the people of the entire North-Western Himalayan Region.

Chief Minister said that CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidalaya, Palampur was centrally located and well connected by air, road and rail. He said that it has adequate existing infrastructure and sprawling campus of about 615 hectares with constituent colleges of Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Community Science and Basic Sciences including a network of about 12 regional research stations/sub stations and eight Krishi Vistar Kendras located on 233 hectares of land in different agro-climatic zones of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that if the Union Government accedes to the request of the State Government it would be mutual beneficial as with minimum resources and investment, this Central Agriculture University could become a strong Farm University and an International Leader. He said that the Union Government would get the existing infrastructure and human resources and the State would benefit by having a Central Agriculture University apart from offloading expenses to the Union Government.