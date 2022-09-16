Palampur: CSK H.P. Agriculture University and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, Srinagar have signed an MoU to foster academic and research cooperation.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of students under sandwich and twinning postgraduate degree programmes where candidates shall complete part of their degree programmes in one university and part in another.

Prof H.K Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor informed that the students can pursue their course work or research work or both at the partner university during their residency period.

“There will be collaboration in research programmes of postgraduate students in different disciplines of agriculture and allied fields with the inclusion of advisory committee members from the partner university,” Prof Chaudhary further added.

SKUAST and CSKHPAU will also undertake joint research work and the concerned faculty of CSKHPKV and corresponding faculty members of SKUAST-K will formulate research projects and HRD plans for joint work with due approval of authorities of both the participating universities. Apart from this, joint sponsored and consultancy projects could be undertaken with long-term and short-term goals keeping in view the interest and areas of the respective varsities.

Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K expressed happiness at the new initiative. He said that there will be an ample scope of joint research programmes, conferences, seminars and workshops in the areas of common interests. A provision has been made for faculty exchange between both farm varsities.

The MoU was signed by Prof. H K Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSKHPAU and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Srinagar. Senior officers of both universities were present during the MoU signing ceremony.