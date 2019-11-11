Veterinary Scientists organize animal infertility treatment camps in Bharmour

Palampur: A team of veterinary scientists from CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University organized six infertility treatment camps in different parts of district Chamba benefitting more than 100 livestock keepers.

The camps were organized in collaboration with State Department of Animal Husbandry at Holi, Lamu, Runukothi, Satli, Kugti and Sachuin villages of Bharmour Sub-division under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) project to investigate the status of infertility in bovines of Himachal Pradesh.

Prof. Madhumeet Singh, team leader and head of the department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, told that more than 100 cows were examined and treated in these camps with main emphasis to record reproductive status and abnormalities in cows reared by the farmers in this tribal area.

The scientists collected blood samples to study their minerals, biochemical and hormonal profile and also genital discharge samples for detailed diagnosis of uterine infections. Faecal samples were also collected to study the parasitic load in animals in this area and their relationship with infertility. Free medicines were distributed to the farmers.

He told that in addition to treating the infertile animals in these camps, area wise mapping of reproductive ailments through clinic-gynaecological examination, nutritional deficiencies through blood investigations, parasitic infestation responsible for reproduction problems and microflora responsible for uterine infections is being done. Data generated will help in deciding future options in dealing with infertility in bovines of H.P.

Prof Ashok Kumar Sarial, Vice-Chancellor while appreciating the team, told that 267 camps have been organised all over the State in the past and a new RKVY project worth Rs.9.00 lakh has been sanctioned recently for infertility treatment camps to be organised in the tribal areas of the State. He expressed the hope that with more camps, more number of livestock keepers in remote and less assessable areas will be benefitted.

Besides Prof. Madhumeet Singh, the team members included Dr. Pravesh Kumar and Mr. Vijay Rana.