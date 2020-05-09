Virus kills 2000 in India, positive cases crosses 60,000 mark

Shimla: On the request of the State Government, the Union Government has agreed to run a special train from Goa to Una to facilitate movement of the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in Goa.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while interacting through video conferencing from Shimla with the people of State stranded in various parts of Goa due to the countrywide lockdown in wake of corona pandemic, said the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has agreed to ply a special train from Goa to Una in Himachal Pradesh to facilitate the people to reach the State.

Thakur said that the special train would start from Goa on 13th or 14th of May to carry the Himachalis back home.

As many as 1204 people of the State were stranded in Goa which includes 398 from Mandi district, 246 from Kullu district, 241 from Kangra district, 105 from Chamba district, 70 from Shimla district and 43 from Solan district.

State CM reiterated the State Government commitment for the welfare of the people of the State working in various parts of the country. He said that the Government would try to fully utilize the skill and expertise of the people coming back to their home. He said that after their homecoming they will have to remain under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus pandemic is spreading fast nationwide. As on date, positive cases have crossed 60,000 mark and over 2000 people have killed by the virus. In Himachal, so far 50 people have found positive with the virus, while 3 have lost their lives. Today again 687 sample were taken for the test and so far results of 99 were found negative, while result for 588 sample is in awaiting.

Since morning a rumour of positive virus case in IGMC Shimla were making round on the social media. Nullifying the rumor, Shimla police has filled a FIR under various section and disaster management act.