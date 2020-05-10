Govt to bring back Himachalis stranded in Punjab, Uttrakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan

52,763 native applied for COVID e-Pass

Shimla: following the criticism for allowing native without medical examining, the state Government has now announced to medically examine all those who are returning to the state.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting with Nodal Officers appointed by the State Government to coordinate with other State Governments to facilitate movement of stranded Himachalis, also announced to put all returnee under compulsory institutional quarantine before they could go to their native place.

Chief Minister said that the Government was concerned about the safety of the people of the State stranded in different parts of the country, but at the same time it was also committed for the safety of the people of the State. He said

“State Government has decided that all the people coming to the State from other parts of the country would be quarantined before allowing them to go home.”

The state has also decided to test all the Himachalis coming from Punjab, Maharashtra and from other red zones of the country for Coronavirus.

As many as 52,763 people of the State have stranded in different parts of the country have applied for the COVID e-Pass. While, about 63,044 people of different states of the country stranded in Himachal Pradesh want to leave the State for their native places and so far as many as 30,219 people of other States have already left the State.